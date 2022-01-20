Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.76. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

