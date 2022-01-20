Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.72. 3,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

