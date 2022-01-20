Telos (TLOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.31 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

