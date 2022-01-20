Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Drops By 25.0%

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get TWO alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of TWO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TWO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TWO by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 612,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWOA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 82,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,258. TWO has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.