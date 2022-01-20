Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 499,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,170. The company has a market capitalization of $932.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68. Bristow Group has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

