Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Drops By 24.0%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 25,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 9,704,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,145. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

