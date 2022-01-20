$46.50 Million in Sales Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce $46.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $164.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

AMPL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,706. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

