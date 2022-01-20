$123.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $123.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.04 million. Rambus reported sales of $98.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $450.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,935. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

