$165.83 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report sales of $165.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $676.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $742.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $940.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

TLRY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 1,165,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384,279. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

