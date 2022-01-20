Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TLSNY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 381,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

