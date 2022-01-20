EverRise Reaches One Day Volume of $3.44 Million (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. EverRise has a total market cap of $78.49 million and $3.44 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00105776 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001194 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001112 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RISEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.