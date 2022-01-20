Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 866,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.