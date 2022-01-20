Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0012

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $988,561.19 and $565.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.32 or 0.07479442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00327218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00892614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00072919 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00470843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00257664 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

