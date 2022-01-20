Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,762 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 21.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 41.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,542,000 after buying an additional 578,554 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 41.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $128.91 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

