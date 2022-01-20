Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $214.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

