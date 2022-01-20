Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 119.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 180,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business.

