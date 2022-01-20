Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,444,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

