GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, increased their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GH Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

GH Research stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 68,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,325. GH Research has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

