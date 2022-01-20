Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $131.95

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.95 and last traded at $132.06, with a volume of 1083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.07.

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

