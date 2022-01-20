Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.08

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 430122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coupang by 79.1% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 100,478 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coupang by 54.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.