LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.02

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 21677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

