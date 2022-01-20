Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 37188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $784.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

