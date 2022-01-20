Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

BE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 128.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.