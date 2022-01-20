LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings of $4.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.76. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $5.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $122.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,409. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

