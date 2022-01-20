ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$5.46. 1,029,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

