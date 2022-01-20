Brokerages Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to report sales of $85.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $259.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,152. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.