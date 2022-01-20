Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in December

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Eguana Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 195,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
About Eguana Technologies
