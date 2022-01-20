Short Interest in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Decreases By 23.3%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 10,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

LCTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 80,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,676. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

