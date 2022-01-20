Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,444.5 days.

Crown Resorts stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. Crown Resorts has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

