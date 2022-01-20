Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Trading Down 1.5%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 129,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

