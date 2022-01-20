AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 5%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX)’s share price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 4,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a market cap of C$100.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AEX Gold news, Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,296.90.

About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

