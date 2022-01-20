AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 5%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX)’s share price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 4,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
The company has a market cap of C$100.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)
AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.
