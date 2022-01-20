Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 162,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 139,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.
Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)
Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.
