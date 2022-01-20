Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 162,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 139,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rob Gamley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,580.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

