Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $77.21. 2,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

