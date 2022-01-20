US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,602 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

