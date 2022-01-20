Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $37.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 10,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,549. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

