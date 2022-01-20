WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$11.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.23. 4,640,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.76 and a 1-year high of C$9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$872.11 million and a PE ratio of -25.48.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

