Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

CAHPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of CAHPF remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.