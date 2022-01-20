WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.12 ($5.82) and last traded at €5.12 ($5.82). 1,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.20 ($5.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5,140.00.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

