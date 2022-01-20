Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.08

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 430122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coupang by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coupang by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,845,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

