Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 165,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $68.76.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.50.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.