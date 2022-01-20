HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NYSE HEI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,219. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

