SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 646,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.4 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWYUF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

