inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of inTEST by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of inTEST by 418.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,591. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

