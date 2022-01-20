Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.37. Insulet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.79. 15,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,178. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.32. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -524.89 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.