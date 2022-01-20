Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Expands By 30.1%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 202,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Qumu news, CEO Tj Kennedy acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $100,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $75,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

