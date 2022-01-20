iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.19

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 369369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

