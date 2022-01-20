Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.49

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 3394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 311,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

