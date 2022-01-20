Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.25

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.25 and last traded at $86.25, with a volume of 188425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,325,051. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

