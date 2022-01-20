Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.
Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 520,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 712,353 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
