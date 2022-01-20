Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 520,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 712,353 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

