LINK (LN) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 7% against the US dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $876.23 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $146.63 or 0.00344609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.90 or 0.07468700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.61 or 0.99983742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007885 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.